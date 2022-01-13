Young Koreans may be left with no pension

Children talk to Bukgu District Office Mayor Moon In during his visit to a local kindergarten in Gwangju on Jan. 3. (Yonhap)

South Koreans born after 1990 will not be able to claim their state pension if an overhaul of the current pension system is not carried out swiftly, a Seoul-based think tank said Thursday.



With the nation’s state pension age remaining relatively low compared to other major economies and the lackluster amount of money being funneled into the fund, those set to receive the pension from 2055 will likely fail in claiming their contributions, a report by the Korea Economic Research Institute showed.



One of Korea’s largest economic think tanks said that it assessed data from both the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and Statistics Korea in compiling the report.



Compared with the Group of Five nations – US, UK, France, Germany and Japan – the age at which people are eligible for state pension currently stands at 62 here, which is at least three years younger than the age range of 65 to 67 of the five economies. And while South Korea plans to raise the age to 65 in 2033, the five nations plan to raise the age range to 67 to 75 in the near future, KERI noted.



The insurance premium – the amount of money an individual or business pays for an insurance policy annually based on income – for Korea’s public pension stood at 9 percent, significantly less than the G-5 average of 20.2 percent. By nation, the figure came to 10.6 percent for the US, 18.3 percent for Japan, 18.6 percent for Germany, 25.8 percent for the UK and 27.8 percent for France.



Civil servants guide the elderly seeking COVID-19 vaccination in South Jeolla Province, in this photo taken Dec. 24. 2021. (Yonhap)