 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

Hanmi Pharmaceutical to make Indian COVID-19 vaccine

Up to 80 million doses of ZyCoV-D to be manufactured annually at Hanmi Pyeongtaek bio plant

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jan 11, 2022 - 15:18       Updated : Jan 11, 2022 - 15:39
Hanmi Pyeongtaek bio plant (Hanmi Pharmaceutical)
Hanmi Pyeongtaek bio plant (Hanmi Pharmaceutical)
Hanmi Pharmaceutical will begin producing ZyCoV-D, the plasmid DNA COVID-19 vaccine developed by India’s pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila, starting in the second quarter of this year, the company said Tuesday.

Hanmi Pharmaceutical on Friday signed a contract with local biotech company Enzychem Lifesciences for a consignment manufacturing agreement of the Indian vaccine. Previously, Enzychem Lifesciences signed a license-out deal with Zydus Cailda at the end of last year.

The two Korean firms have begun the optimization process for transferring technology and setting up production facilities to manufacture the Indian-developed vaccine, according to Hanmi Pharmaceutical.

Under the agreement, the Hanmi Pyeongtaek bio plant will begin producing ZyCoV-D from the second quarter with the two companies aiming to manufacture up to 80 million doses per year. Both sides will sign a new contract for the mass rollout of the vaccine.

Approved by the Drugs Controller General of India in August for emergency use, ZyCoV-D is the world’s first DNA vaccine. As it is not sensitive to temperature, unlike other mRNA vaccines, the Indian vaccine can be stored at between two to eight degrees Celsius. It can also be stored at 25 degrees Celsiusfor three months, allowing for longer stability in global supply.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114