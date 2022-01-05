[Election 2022] Yoon disbands conflict-riddled campaign team

Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, announces disbandment of his election committee and to launch a new one, at the party headquarter in Yeouido, Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition party, on Wednesday disbanded his election campaign committee, following weeks of internal dispute.



In a press conference, the nominee from the People Power Party said he is launching a new campaign team that is more compact for efficiency, and apologized again for conflicts and scandals raised in the party and surrounding his family.



“The election committee is disbanded from today. Instead of giving posts to lawmakers, I will form a new campaign headquarters that is strictly focused on practicality,” Yoon said in the press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul.



In disbanding the original election committee, headed by veteran campaigner Kim Chong-in, Yoon pointed out that numerous leadership posts -- the chief, subcommittee chiefs and standing chairpersons -- and internal subcommittees have slowed down the decision-making process.



Yoon’s decision, however, is deemed to reflect his desire to eliminate figures he has been at odds with since he was appointed as the flagbearer of the PPP for the March presidential election.



Two days before Wednesday’s announcement, the discord between Yoon and Kim came to light when Kim, the election committee’s top chief, made a surprise announcement of an overhaul of the committee without informing the candidate in advance.



According to Yoon, the new campaign headquarters will have one control tower, and all the subcommittees will be integrated and operate as different “teams.”



For the new election team, Yoon appointed Rep. Kwon Yong-se, a four-term lawmaker for the PPP, as leader. Kwon is known to be friends with Yoon from college.



While Yoon said he would release other appointments on the following day, Lim Tae-hee, a former lawmaker and a close aide to Kim Chong-in, will reportedly be in charge of the election pledges.



Yoon also emphasized that he would include more personnel in their 20s and 30s on the new campaign team, citing that a younger demographic is the source of “brilliant” ideas.



When asked about his relationship with Kim Chong-in after the disbandment, Yoon said he is “grateful for Kim’s support.”



“I met Kim two days ago. I also called him to express my gratitude, and asked him to continue giving advice,” Yoon said.





Kim Chong-in (center), a veteran campaigner who served as the top chief of the main opposition People Power Party election committee, leaves his office in Gwanghwamun, Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)