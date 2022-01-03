[KESC] Australia and Korea, 60 years of bilateral friendship for a bright future

Both nations have contributed greatly to the shaping of each other’s development. For instance, Australia is understood to have invented fast and reliable Wi-Fi, a life-changing tool that has modernized technology.
Meanwhile, Korea has recently gained attention for its cultural exports through the global influence of K-pop and K-drama. There is a connection between both innovations. Without the development of widely available and convenient Wi-Fi connections, Korea may not have had such a great influence through its pop culture. Wi-Fi enabled it to happen.
It becomes clear that due to one country’s innovation, a second nation can promote it globally. In the case of Wi-Fi and Korean culture, Korean companies adopted wireless technology for the mass market, making it widely available throughout the country.
The strength of the relationship between both countries will allow them to continue making accomplishments together. Korea and Australia are strong advocates of peace, security and stability. Both countries have plans to strengthen their militaries, ensuring the protection of the people. Korea and Australia are hoping to maintain a peaceful share and claim of the Indo-Pacific region, avoiding disputes with surrounding countries. Finally, Australia is also supporting South Korea in its efforts to denuclearize North Korea.
Due to the Korean government’s significant investments into the infrastructure that supports high-speed internet throughout the country, service providers were able to quickly set up Wi-Fi access nationwide. This made it possible for the broader population to enjoy listening to music and watching videos at their convenience on mobile devices. The incredible growth of Korea’s entertainment industry was made possible due to this groundbreaking technology.