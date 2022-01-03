[KESC] Australia and Korea, 60 years of bilateral friendship for a bright future

The diplomatic relationship between South Korea and Australia is five times older than me. During those 60 years of bilateral relations, both countries have made significant contributions to the development of the world. By supporting one another through trade and technology, South Korea and Australia’s friendship promises a successful future in a wide range of areas.

Both nations have contributed greatly to the shaping of each other’s development. For instance, Australia is understood to have invented fast and reliable Wi-Fi, a life-changing tool that has modernized technology.

Meanwhile, Korea has recently gained attention for its cultural exports through the global influence of K-pop and K-drama. There is a connection between both innovations. Without the development of widely available and convenient Wi-Fi connections, Korea may not have had such a great influence through its pop culture. Wi-Fi enabled it to happen.

It becomes clear that due to one country’s innovation, a second nation can promote it globally. In the case of Wi-Fi and Korean culture, Korean companies adopted wireless technology for the mass market, making it widely available throughout the country.