[From the scene] ‘Just another day at work’: Inside COVID-19 ICUs on Christmas Eve

In the room adjacent to the ICU a team of two nurses watch the patients remotely through vitals signs monitors and other patient-monitoring devices. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)





INCHEON -- The second pandemic Christmas falls as South Korea battles its wost surge yet in the pandemic. For most front-line workers, the holiday was “just another day at work.”



Dr. Eom Joong-sik, an infectious disease doctor at Gachon University Medical Center, and his COVID-19 team have spent both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at the hospital taking care of patients. For over a year now, his hospital has played a key role managing the pandemic as a government-designated COVID-19 hospital.



When The Korea Herald met Eom at his hospital in Incheon on Friday afternoon, he said he started the day as he does any other day.



He said that two of the hospitals’ eight ICUs -- including specialty units for heart, trauma, surgical or emergency patients as well as neonatal and pediatric units -- are now dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients only.



The glass screens operate on an interlock control system that is used to seal off areas with infection risks. The isolation unit is accessible via separate entrance and elevators to shield the rest of the hospital from a possible exposure. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

This ICU treats patients who don’t need to be mechanically ventilated, but still require high-flow oxygen therapy. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)



On the 11th floor of the hospital is an ICU for “less critically ill” patients who, although on high-flow oxygen therapy, do not need to be mechanically ventilated. In mere hours since one of the 10 single negative-pressured rooms became vacant that afternoon, its next occupant was already decided: a patient in the same hospital’s semi-ICU who fell more severely ill.



“Beds rarely remain empty for more than a day,” Eom said.



In an adjacent room overlooking the unit, intended to minimize staff exposure, nurses check on patients remotely. The room is outfitted with large screens showing patients through a camera in each room and other monitors indicating vital signs like their heart rates, arterial pressures and oxygen saturation levels.



Patients whose signs fell outside an acceptable range were marked with a yellow alarm sign. Some of the patients were experiencing a drop in their blood oxygen levels -- which would normally measure 95 percent or higher -- to the mid-80s or lower, despite being on breathing support. That could indicate their chances of recovery were slim.



The nurses in the virtual monitoring room communicated with protective-suited staff in the unit caring for the patients over the phone. One nurse could be heard phoning her colleague, “Please check if TPN is being administered properly for the patient in room five.”



TPN, or total parenteral nutrition, delivers essential nutrients through a tube for patients who can’t eat on their own. Most patients at the unit were on some form of sedation so that their breathing patterns would not interfere with oxygen therapy, and given TPN.





The Medical Intensive Care Unit is where the most critically sick COVID-19 patients are treated. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

Nurses in PAPR gear look after patients on ECMOs and other life support machines at the Medical Intensive Care Unit on Friday. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)



In another ICU five floors down housed the sickest patients on ventilators or other invasive life support machines such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO. All of the patients in this unit were “heavily intubated,” and unable to respond.



A few days ago eight of these patients were ordered to cease care here based on new government policy limiting the length of ICU hospitalization for COVID-19 patients to 20 days. “Their 20 days were up. But see for yourself if any of them can be moved anywhere. One catheter gets pulled out accidentally, and the patient is dead,” Eom said.



One of the eight patients facing the executive order died a day after being told to leave. As for the seven others, the ICU doctors were writing a letter to public health officials why they needed to stay.



Separated by glass doors a nurse was watching the patients from remote monitors and performing other tasks to assist the staff working inside the unit. There were nearly as many medical workers in big, white suits working the shift as there were patients.



As the patients required round-the-clock care, nurses had to be present nonstop. Naturally, to be able to alternate shifts each lasting eight hours, there needed to be that many more staffers.







Here the staffers remove all of the protective gears worn during a shift, to be disposed of as medical waste, before heading to the showers. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)



At the end of a shift, the staffers get out of personal protection equipment in a designated room, to be discarded as medical waste. Then they head straight to the showers.



It was only around 3 p.m. and in the changing room nurses were already getting ready for their evening shift. The patient handover could take as long as an hour, they explained. A nurse with a surname Koh, who was fitting the N95 respirator tightly around her nose and mouth, said taking time off for Christmas, or any other holiday for that matter, was a luxury neither she nor her co-workers can afford.



Polaroid photographs of ICU workers and cards hanging in the shape of a Christmas tree on one corner of the wall were the only sign of festivity. One of the messages read, “We’re beating COVID-19 one day at a time. Every day we’re closer to the light at the end of the tunnel.”



On the other side of the wall, a sign said the staffers were not to be together, and there is not to take place nonessential in-person meetings. This way should one of them get sick, no others would need to go into isolation along.



Being under layers of protective equipment can get suffocating even after just a few minutes. Each round in the full gear is not meant to last more than two hours at a time to prevent fatigue -- a hospital policy that seldom went observed amid the workload, Eom said. The powered air-purifying respirator, or PAPR, which comes with a battery pack weighing a few kilograms worn around the waist and a hose attached to a headgear, helps extend that time a bit longer.







Nurses change into protective suits ahead of their evening shift on Christmas Eve. Eom, on the right, is seen holding an N95 respirator. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

Eom holds a headgear that can connect to hoses that supply air through a batter-powered respiratory called PAPR. PAPR creates a positive pressure, preventing contaminants from flowing in. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

A poster on the wall of the changing room demonstrates proper steps to put on personal protective equipment. “Although it’s a routine procedure, it’s still important to remind ourselves,” Eom said. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)



“About half of our nursing staff at the COVID-19 ICUs have quit, and honestly who can blame them?” Eom said.



More than a year since the hospital was designated to manage COVID-19 cases, no hazard pay or any pandemic pay came from the government for the staff. “They provide just enough to build the extra beds, and even that comes months late,” he said. Their aid for August, for instance, had just arrived a couple of weeks ago. There was no knowing when the next payment was coming.



The third big wave of nursing home outbreaks had hit just ahead of Christmas last year. This Christmas, he said, was “even more brutal” than the last. More than half of the ICU patients here had traveled all the way here from faroff cities in search of a bed.



“I just wish we had been more prepared before restrictions were eased extensively all around the country on Nov. 1 -- a decision that did not involve hospitals on the forefront. We were not told to increase beds or prepare for a surge then, and now left scrambling trying to make room.”



Eom said he did not think next Christmas will be COVID-19-free, either.



“But hopefully by then new advances in science and technology spare us from the worst, and we’ve learned enough to avoid repeating detrimental mistakes made over the past two years of the pandemic.”







On one the walls of the changing room, Polaroid photographs and cards are hung in the shape of a Christmas tree. “So proud of our nursing team looking after severe COVID-19 patients. Thank you all for everything,” read one of the messages. Another read, “Go coronavirus ICU team. We can do this.” (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

Dr. Eom Joong-sik, an infectious disease specialist at Gachon University Medical Center in Incheon, speaks with The Korea Herald at his office on Friday afternoon. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)