US firms suspend CES events over omicron spread, business as usual for Korean tech industry

South Korean technology giants’ plan to attend CES 2022 remains unperturbed so far, despite a series of announcements by US firms that they are suspending in-person events due to concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
Among notable exhibitors based in Korea -- Samsung, LG, Hyundai Motor, SK and Doosan -- none of them has yet to announce a withdrawal of an earlier plan to attend the world’s biggest consumer electronics show.
There was also no talk yet about scaling back on-site presence at the show scheduled to be held in the first week of January in Las Vegas, the first to be held onsite in two years.
A Samsung spokesperson said that it “does not have a change of schedule in sight,” meaning Samsung Electronics vice chairman and CEO Han Jong-hee, who leads a division dedicated to consumer electronics goods and mobile devices, would stick to a schedule to deliver a keynote speech at the event on Jan. 4. Exhibitions to roll out its newest technologies, including its quantum-dot organic light emitting diode display panels, would also be held as planned.
LG Group has sought to take a hybrid approach with a minimal physical presence at the CES 2022 exhibition hall, making use of QR codes and augmented reality technology. LG’s booth is expected to feature its latest television lineups, including LG Objet and StanbyME, as well as flexible OLED display concepts.
Also, big names in mobility technology, including Hyundai Motor, does not plan to opt out of attending physically just yet, as the company is to unveil its robotics technology-based Plug & Drive robotics module platform for the first time there.
SK Group also said its plans to have six of its affiliates including SK Innovation, SK Telecom and SK Inc. attend to showcase the group’s green technologies. Doosan confirmed its plan to attend the show Thursday to demonstrate its hydrogen fuel cell systems and robot innovations.
The Consumer Technology Association, which hosts CES 2022, has said it would push forward with the in-person events.
“Given our comprehensive health measures, coupled with lower attendance and social distancing measures, we are confident that attendees and exhibitors can have a socially distanced but worthwhile and productive event in Las Vegas, or while experiencing it online,” CTA said in a statement via the CES Twitter account.
“Over 2,200 companies are confirmed to participate in person at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Our focus remains on convening the tech industry and giving those who cannot attend in person the ability to experience the magic of CES digitally.”
The Twitter statement came hours after US tech giants such as Google, Intel and Lenovo, as well as mobility firms General Motors and Waymo, said Thursday they would drop out of the trade show, or participate virtually.
These followed T-Mobile, AT&T, Meta, Twitter, Amazon, TikTok, Pinterest, iHeartRadio, which have scrapped or minimized in-person events for CES 2022. CTA said in a statement CES 2022 had received 42 exhibitor cancellations until Wednesday and added 60 new exhibitors.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
