US firms suspend CES events over omicron spread, business as usual for Korean tech industry

In this file photo taken on Jan. 6, 2020, an attendee photographs a sign next to the CES logo ahead of the first keynote address at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Multiple major companies have announced they will cancel or limit their attendance to the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show -- the tech industry's annual mass-gathering in Las Vegas -- due to Covid-19 variant Omicron's rapid spread. The popular four-day conference, which had planned for a grand return in 2022 with in-person attendance, is still scheduled to start on Jan. 5, with the press getting early access two days beforehand. (AFP-Yonhap)