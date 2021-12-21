Doctors protest 20-day cap on ICU stay of COVID-19 patients

Front-line doctors in Korea are calling on the government to retract new guidelines limiting the length of intensive care stay of COVID-19 patients to 20 days.
In an effort to ease the bed crisis, the government told hospitals last week that it would be imposing a cap of 20 days for how long a COVID-19 patient can stay in an intensive care unit. Beyond the 20-day period, the national health insurance waiver for COVID-19-related treatment will end for patients while hospitals will no longer be given aid.
Doctors at COVID-19 ICUs have asked that the discharge rule be put off -- if not scrapped.
The Korean Society of Critical Care Medicine said in Monday’s statement that the hospital bed policies being put forth by the government jeopardized patient safety, and failed to take into account the critical care needs of patients who don’t have COVID-19.
“The latest measures risk care not getting to patients who are critically sick but not with COVID-19 in time, and the government should communicate these ramifications to the public openly and clearly,” the society said.
Past day 20, patients in COVID-19 ICUs will need to be transferred to other wards, most likely general ICUs, whose beds have been reduced a number of times to be turned into COVID-19 beds.
The society said decisions regarding the allotment of already strained critical care resources, rife with ethical implications, should have been preceded by a public discussion. “By giving COVID-19 patients a priority in ICU admission, non-COVID-19 patients are being deprived of their chance at treatment,” it said.
The society said also being overlooked were cases requiring ICU admission that cannot be planned ahead of time such as patients whose conditions deteriorate while in general wards, emergency patients who need to be shifted to ICUs and so on.
Dr. Eom Joong-sik, an infectious disease specialist at Gachon University Medical Center in Incheon, said his hospital has decided not to follow the 20-day discharge rule.
“First of all, where would these ICU patients go? Hospitals have already maxed out their ICU and semi-ICU beds and are running at nearly full capacities,” he said.
Besides, although patients are believed to stop spreading the virus after about 20 days on average, putting them in non-isolation wards full of vulnerable patients was “risky, contagion-wise,” he said.
Then there were patients who need to stay on ventilators and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMOs and in an unsafe conditions to be transferred.
Eom complained of a pressure to let patients go early. Doctors were being asked to justify through paper why a patient would need to stay longer than the government-set period.
Meanwhile ICU beds for COVID-19 patients continue to remain around 85 percent occupied in Seoul and its neighboring cities. In the rest of the country the occupancy rate was 80 percent.
So far through December, 57 patients have died of COVID-19 each day on average, more than double the daily average of 25 seen in November.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)