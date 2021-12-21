GS E&C completes New Selander Bridge project in Tanzania

New Selander Bridge (GS E&C)
South Korean builder GS E&C has completed its construction of New Selander Bridge in Tanzania, the largest development project funded by the South Korean government in Africa.
New Selander Bridge is also the first bridge project GS E&C has worked on in Tanzania. It will officially open for use on Dec. 27.
Located in Dar es Salaam, the largest city and financial hub of Tanzania, the New Selander Bridge is 670 meters long.
It is a new type of bridge that has combined the characteristics of a girder bridge and a cable-stayed bridge to make it lighter. The technique enhances construction and economic feasibility, according to the builder.
This project was part of South Korea’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund project, which provided $107 million for the construction.
“GS E&C’s credibility has increased in Tanzania due to the successful completion of the largest project of Korea’s EDCF in Africa. It will greatly help expand the market further in Africa,” said an official of GS E&C.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)