LG teases new UltraGear gaming laptop, eyes Korea release in Dec.

LG Electronics said Monday it is looking to release its newest LG UltraGear laptop for 2022 -- a high-performance model designed for gamers -- within December in Korea.
The laptop features a 17.3-inch monitor with a 1080p display resolution, using an in-place switching panel of 300-hertz refresh rate, as well as DTS: X Ultra system for multidimensional sound, in order to deliver a more immersive gaming experience, according to the company.
It is powered by Intel‘s 11th-generation Tiger Lake H core processor, launched in May this year, as well as Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphic card. The laptop has dual DDR4 memory slots, providing the capacity of up to 32 gigabytes, as well as dual solid-state drive slots that allow its storage to be as large as 1 terabyte, LG Electronics added.
It has per-key RGB backlit gaming keyboard, as well as one USB 4 Type C port, one USB 3.2 Type C port and two USB 3.2 ports. Purple gray is the only color option available.
The new product weighs 2.64 kilograms, a bit heavier compared to its predecessor LG UltraGear 17 announced in April, as it packs a 93 watt-per-hour battery, compared with LG UltraGear 17 with 80 watt-per-hour.
Since the launch in 2018, UltraGear laptops has been one of LG Electronics‘ flagship brands along with lightweight brand Gram and high-performance Ultra PC.
Also, besides laptops, LG Electronics launched premium gaming speakers and monitors under the UltraGear brand earlier this year, including the speaker LG GP9, compatible with personal computers and gaming consoles.
The release date of the latest UltraGear product worldwide excluding Korea has yet to be announced.
LG Electronics said that the newest UltraGear laptop is one of the Innovation Award Honorees for the forthcoming CES 2022.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)