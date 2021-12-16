[Eye Interview] Celebrity photographer MJ Kim trains lens on everyday people

MJ Kim stands in front of his portrait photographs of everyday people. (MJ Kim)

Photographer MJ Kim’s life has been a wild roller-coaster ride. From studying film in London to landing a job with singer Paul McCartney, a partnership that would last more than 10 years, to taking photos of everyday people and making an award-winning short film, Kim, 49, has done it all. With irrepressible optimism and enthusiasm.



A soft bossa nova tune plays in Kim’s studio, his “man cave,” in the hipster neighborhood of Seongsu-dong in Seoul. The white walls of the room with high ceiling are covered with photographs -- a portrait of a metal worker in Euljiro who became a good friend, still-life photos of trash (he is planning an exhibition of still-lifes of the trash he produces), and, of course, portraits of instantly recognizable international celebrities.



“Today is an important topic. By how we live today can change tomorrow,” Kim said while talking about the title of his upcoming exhibition. He has tentatively titled the show, which records the transformation of the US military base in Yongsan into a park, “Recalling the past and dreaming of tomorrow, looking at today.” It is inspired by a line from the great Indian playwright Kalidasa, he explained. “I came to realize that investing in today is the only sure investment toward changing tomorrow, as I was about to hit my 50s,” he said. “Now, every day is precious.”



“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” a saying goes. And that is exactly what Kim has been doing with his life which, according to his own account, has seen its fair share of ups and downs.



After failing to get into university in Korea, he ended up studying film in London. When his lack of proficiency in English became a major obstacle while working on group projects required for film studies, he took a detour into photography, just so he could earn course credits.



“There was no need to be stressed out about English,” he said. “I could take photos by myself and go into a dark room to make prints, by myself.” Just as he was getting into photography, the Asian financial crisis of 1997 hit and he had to quit school.



He took on odd jobs to stay on in the UK and was eventually hired as a photo intern at a small press agency. “I didn’t have a dream or passion for photography at the time. At first, it was just a way to survive,” he said.





Singer Paul McCartney (MJ Kim)

Then came the celebrity boom of the early 2000s. He had just moved to Press Association when there was a sudden explosion of entertainment news. “Journalists didn’t really like to cover show business news. I volunteered to do it because, for me, it was a matter of survival,” Kim said of his early days as a celebrity photographer. Soon, he found himself working on the red carpets of Cannes, the Oscars and the Venice film festival.





Actor Natalie Portman (MJ Kim)

He then began taking portraits of less famous actors at the festivals, who were less busy, and came to develop an interest in portrait photography.



He subsequently moved to Getty Images where he continued to explore portrait photography of the rich and famous.





Actor Johnny Depp (MJ Kim)