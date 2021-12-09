Here are Christmas gift ideas for this year - Korean craftworks

The Korea Craft & Design Foundation launched goods that feature Korean traditional patterns, available online. (Korea Craft & Design Foundation)

Christmas never fails to come.



While some here have small family or friend gatherings, others would prefer to fly home overseas and meet loved ones. Expressing gratitude and handing over a small present to your loved ones will be even more encouraging than ever, after years of fighting the pandemic.



This year’s booming art market has spilled over to creating a variety of art items at museums or galleries, particularly for younger people whose interest in art has grown in recent years in South Korea. If you are looking for some Christmas gift ideas this year, it would be a good option to take a look at artistic offerings.



The Korea Craft & Design Foundation has launched 24 daily products, including cup coasters, blankets and trays that feature Korean traditional patterns seen in architecture and on artifacts. The trays come in two kinds, with a peony pattern or a depiction of royal palaces.



“We launched some goods that feature Korean traditional patterns that we reinterpreted in a contemporary way as people are showing more interest in Korean traditional culture,” said an official from the foundation.



While the merchandise is available at its online shop, the foundation also runs KCDF Shop in Insa-dong, an attractive spot among travelers in central Seoul crammed with Korean restaurants and souvenir shops. The virtual reality view is available on the website, offering an overview of the craftworks on shelves.





Women’s traditional embroidered shoes (Yeol)



If you are looking for fashionwear, traditional women’s embroidered shoes created by artisan An Hae-pyo upon customization are available at Yeol Korean Heritage Preservation Society. The shoes are made with leather, silk and silk thread, and will be created in one’s own size. The handcrafted shoes can be purchased online, but you can visit Yeol’s gallery in Gahoe-dong in central Seoul to see them in person. International shipping is also available by contacting Yeol’s office.



After its renewal, the Leeum Museum of Art unveiled the Leeum Store in September, offering a variety of craftwork by Korean artists, which has become a must-visit place at the museum. Among the works are “Pebble Vase” and “Moon Jar” by ceramic artist Lee Jae-jun, “A Bottle and Two Glasses” by glassware artist Yi Chan-u, “Carnelian Necklace” by metal artist Kim Yoo-jung and “Rock Tray,” made from a stone, by craft artist Kim Hyun-joo.





“A Bottle and Two Glasses” by Yi Chan-u (Leeum Store)



As the country’s sole craft museum, the Seoul Museum of Craft Art, which fully opened this month, has come up with a unique craft shop where works by craft artists whose works are part of the museum’s collection are available. The items include metal, wood, ceramics, textiles and lacquer. The selection of art on sale will change regularly. The museum currently only allows walk-in shopping for the museum shop.



Those who have visited the National Museum of Korea and wanted to purchase craftwork or merchandise featuring Korea’s traditional culture as a gift can visit the online national museum shop. Miniature statutes of the Gilt-Bronze Pensive Bodhisattva, designated as National Treasure No. 83, are also on sale along with household or fashion items including scarves and accessories.





A miniature statue of the Gilt-bronze Pensive Bodhisattva (National Museum Shop)