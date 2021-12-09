 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Bond issuance in S. Korea edges down in Nov.

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 9, 2021 - 11:10       Updated : Dec 9, 2021 - 11:10
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Bond issuance in South Korea inched down in November from the previous month amid rising interest rates, data showed Thursday.

The value of bonds sold in Asia's fourth-largest economy stood at 65.8 trillion won ($56.1 billion) last month, down 200 billion won from a month earlier, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association.

Last month's decrease compares with an 8.4 trillion won on-month jump recorded in October.

Sales of financial bonds declined by 2.5 trillion won, with corporate bond sales shrinking by 1.8 trillion won.

In contrast, state debt sales expanded by 1.4 trillion won to 14.7 trillion won in November.

The issuance of environment, social and governance (ESG) bonds increased by 330 billion won to 5.9 trillion won.

ESG bonds are a type of sustainability debt offering aimed at financing corporate activities in environmentally friendly and sustainable projects.

Foreign investors bought a net 6.2 trillion won worth of South Korean bonds in November, with their holdings of local bonds hitting an all-time high of 208.6 trillion won, up 3.5 trillion won from the prior month.

As of end-November, the value of outstanding bonds in the country reached 2,469 trillion won, up 19.05 trillion won from October, according to the data. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114