 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Online shopping hits record high in Oct. amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 3, 2021 - 13:26       Updated : Dec 3, 2021 - 13:26

Retail sales in South Korea (Yonhap)
Retail sales in South Korea (Yonhap)
Online shopping in South Korea hit a record high in October on the back of solid demand for food delivery services and electronic goods amid the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed Friday, in the latest sign that a growing number of people are using computers and mobile devices to buy things, ranging from clothes to electronic goods.

The value of online shopping transactions stood at 16.9 trillion won ($14.35 billion) in October, up 21.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

The figure marked an all-time high since the agency began to compile related data in 2001.

Online transactions of food delivery services surged 46.7 percent on-year to 2.27 trillion won amid strengthened virus restrictions and the government's relief handouts, according to the statistics agency.

Online purchases of electronic goods and communication devices also advanced 36.5 percent to 2.2 trillion won, marking the largest number ever, according to the data. The growth is attributable to the release of new smartphones and strong demand for heaters and other winter-related items due to cold weather, the agency said.

Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices rose 28.6 percent on-year to 12.23 trillion won. Mobile shopping accounted for 72.3 percent of the total value of online shopping, according to the data.

South Korea is one of the most wired countries in the world, with one of the highest smartphone penetration rates. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114