Some 140 sculptors on show International Sculpture Festa 2021

"Dog-Dream" by Lee Yong-chul (Committee of the International Sculpture Festa)





The International Sculpture Festa 2021 is back after a hiatus last yearm wuth a special focus on Chinese artists.



The event, which opened Tuesday at the Hangaram Arts Center in Seoul, brings together 140 sculptors.



The annual sculpture exhibition was launched in 2011 to introduce sculptors from home and abroad and showcase sculptures created with different materials. The 10th edition of the show presents the main exhibition “Sculpture the World” and the special exhibition “All About Sculpture” that features Chinese contemporary sculpture works by 25 Chinese artists.





Guests at the opening ceremony of the International Sculpture Festa 2021, including Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon (center), view sculptures at the Hangaram Arts Center, Tuesday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)



This year’s show will accompany an academic seminar arranged by Korean Sculptor’s Association to discuss how the sculpture industry in Korea could flourish and attract more interest from the public. The seminar will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seoul Arts Center.



The association collaborated with Korean companies including Hyundai Motor, Crown and Hyundai Engineering and Construction that supported the participating artists at the exhibition, including Lee Hoo-chang, Kim Jae-ho, Lim Su-jin and Lee Chang-hee.



In conjunction of the main exhibition, two satellite exhibitions are taking place at the Seoripul Gallery and Gimpo Sculpture Park which was created in 1998, sitting on the foothills of Munsu mountain in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province. Some 20 artists from the exhibition showcase sculptures that are scattered throughout the forest. The exhibition at the Seoripul Gallery is features work by 17 artists.



The exhibition will run through Dec. 7. The main exhibition will take place on the first and second floors of the Hangaram Arts Center and the outdoor space, which is part of the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

