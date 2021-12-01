 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Moon hails cooperative movement's role in promoting social responsibility

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 1, 2021 - 13:57       Updated : Dec 1, 2021 - 13:57
President Moon Jae-in speaks at the opening ceremony of the 33rd World Cooperative Congress in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in speaks at the opening ceremony of the 33rd World Cooperative Congress in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday lauded the cooperative movement's role in promoting social responsibility on a range of issues, including environment and society.

"The spirit of corporate federations, which has become an important axis of the global economy, must become a value of our society and the world," Moon said at the opening ceremony of the 33rd World Cooperative Congress.

Moon said the competitiveness of coexistence and cooperation will be strengthened when socially responsible companies like cooperative federations bolster their cooperation.

South Korea will continue to foster socially responsible firms and encourage more companies to act on environmental, social and governance issues, Moon said.

Over the past four years, the number of socially responsible firms in South Korea rose to some 31,000 from about 20,000 Moon said.

During the opening ceremony, Ariel Guarco, head of the International Cooperative Alliance, said the three-day congress will serve as an opportunity to share experiences of resilience in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants will also discuss how cooperatives can overcome other global challenges, ranging from climate change to gender equality, Guarco said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114