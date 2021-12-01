 Back To Top
Daewoo Shipbuilding wins W1.5t orders for 6 LNG carriers

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 1, 2021 - 13:53       Updated : Dec 1, 2021 - 13:53

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. is shown in this photo provided by the shipbuilder on Wednesday. (DSME)
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. is shown in this photo provided by the shipbuilder on Wednesday. (DSME)
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Wednesday it has bagged orders worth a combined 1.5 trillion won ($1.3 billion) to build six liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Under the deals with two companies in North America, the 174,000-cubic meter LNG carriers will be delivered by the second half of 2025, DSME said.

DSME has won orders worth $10.44 billion so far this year, far exceeding its annual order target of $7.7 billion.

With the latest deals, DSME's annual orders top the $10-billion mark for the first time in seven years since 2014, when it logged $14.9 billion in annual orders, the shipbuilder said. (Yonhap)

