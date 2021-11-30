Hyundai E&C to sell new apartments in Pyeongtaek

A rendering image of Hillstate Pyeongtaek The First (Hyundai E&C)
Hyundai Engineering & Construction said it will begin sales of 698 new apartments later this month in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul.
The apartments belong to a new estate named Hillstate Pyeongtaek The First, which will consist of a total of 1,107 homes between 59 to 84 square meters in size, and will mark the first sale of new homes in Seojeong-dong, Pyeongtaek in 14 years.
Commercial areas around Songtan metro station and Seojeong-dong with banks, hospitals and the Songtan branch of Lotte Cinema are within a kilometer of the new estate, Hyundai E&C said.
Elementary, middle and high schools are within 500 meters of the estate, as well as a number of parks.
The estate is located next to Road No. 1 and near the Pyeongtaek-Jecheon Highway, which allows for easy access to the Gyeongbu Expressway.
A 4.7-kilometer high-speed railway segment connecting nearby Gyeongbu Seojeong-ri station and SRT Pyeongtaek Jije station is scheduled to be completed in 2024.
Also in the vicinity of the new estate are Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor production site and a Pyeongtaek Brain City which will comprise of corporate, research, medical and residential facilities.
A showflat will open at 780 Seojeong-dong, Pyeongtaek, and those who want to visit will have to book appointments in advance, Hyundai E&C said.
