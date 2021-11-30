Officials tout Laos as hidden gem for land developers

An apartment complex is under construction in the Thatluang Lake Special Economic Zone of Laotian capital city Vientiane. (Jungheung Group)



Laos is fast emerging as a land of opportunity for land developers, ahead of a highly anticipated launch of a new high-speed train connecting the Southeast Asian country with China next month.



The Thatluang Lake Special Economic Zone, the only economic zone in the capital city of Vientiane, in particular, is expected to benefit, providing a boost for the local economy and luring foreign investors.



Korean real estate investment firm D&C Mineun held a weeklong promotional seminar on Nov. 13-16 in the city to discuss business opportunities in the special economic zone near the Thatluang Lake, a symbol of Laos.



Some ranking Laotian government officials and 60 business leaders from Korea attended the event.



It included Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, a politburo member of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, and Korea’s Jungheung Group Vice Chairman Jung Won-ju.



“We want to thank (the attendees) for considering investing in Laos during a global pandemic. We are eager to support any requests,” said Sinlavong, who also serves as president of Lao Front for National Construction.





From left: Fu Jian, president of Wanfeng Property; Jung Won-ju, vice chairman of Jungheung Group; Yang Young-hwan, chairman of D&C Mineun; and Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, president of the Lao Front for National Construction, pose for a photo during an event held at the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party in Vientiane, Laos. (Jungheung Group)



The Thatluang Lake Special Economic Zone development project is backed by the Laotian government and led by Shanghai-based developer, Wanfeng Property.



During the event, D&C Mineun also signed a partnership deal with the Chinese developer to take charge in attracting investments and selling apartments built in the area to potential Korean investors.



The project aims to transform a 365-hectare land around the Thatluang Lake into the country’s major economic center and trade hub. Office spaces, high-end residential towns, commercial districts, research centers and the world’s tallest Buddha statue will be built in the area.



Since 2012, Wanfeng Property contributed a total of 2.5 billion yuan ($391 million) to construct social infrastructure, like roads and public sites, surrounding the lake.



Along with other facilities, a high-speed bullet train connecting Laos and China, set to be launched on Dec. 2, is expected to become a game changer, said Laos government officials.



Connecting China’s Kunming city in the southern Yunnan province with the Laotian capital, the 422-kilometer railroad will be able to cut travel time from the current two days to three hours. The railroad is also planned to be extended to Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, the officials added.



The new railroad will reduce overall transporting time and costs both for logistics and people, which removes a major hurdle for the manufacturing sector in the landlocked country.





The Thatluang Lake Special Economic Zone in Vientiane, Laos (Jungheung Group)