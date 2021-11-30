 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Heat waves, tropical nights increase in N. Korea due to global warming: weather agency

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 30, 2021 - 10:33       Updated : Nov 30, 2021 - 10:33

(Reuters)
(Reuters)
North Korea has seen an increase in heat waves and tropical nights and a decline in cold spells over the past three decades as global warming has driven up temperatures, South Korea's state weather agency said Tuesday.

The average annual temperature in North Korea rose by 0.4 degree Celsius to 8.9 C for the 1991-2020 period in comparison with the 1981-2010 period, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The agency used temperature and precipitation data collected from 27 observation points in North Korea through global data networks by the World Meteorological Organization.

The UN agency uses a 30-year baseline period as a standard reference to detect climate change, for which the 1991-2020 baseline is the most current standard reference period.

According to the data, average annual temperatures rose across the North, led by Hamhung, South Hamgyong Province, and Haeju of South Hwanghae Province, where the numbers grew by the highest margin of 0.5 C to 10.8 C and 11.9 C, respectively.

The annual average temperature in the capital city of Pyongyang was 11 C, while the highest and lowest averages were recorded in Jangjon, South Hamgyong Province, with 12.4 C and Samjiyon, an high-altitude area on the northern tip of the country, with 0.8 C, respectively, the data also showed.

The overall average annual temperature of 8.9 C in the North was 3.9 C lower than that of South Korea, it also showed.

Driven by such climate change, North Korea recorded on average four days of heat wave, as defined by the daily maximum temperature of 33 C or higher, every year in the latest 30-year baseline period, compared with 1.2 days in the previous reference period.

The frequency of tropical nights, as defined by the lowest night temperature of 25 C or over, also rose to 1.1 days from 0.5.

Meanwhile, the frequency of cold snaps, as defined by the morning low of minus 12 C or below, fell to 36.3 days, 2.7 days less than what was previously recorded.

During the latest 30-year reference period, South Korea on average had 11.8 days of heat wave each year, 7.2 days of tropical night and 4.8 days of cold snap, according to the data.

The average annual precipitation in North Korea decreased by 7.7 millimeters to 912 mm in the 1991-2020 period. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114