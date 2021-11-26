 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai IONIQ 5 named 2022 German Car of the Year

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 26, 2021 - 10:52       Updated : Nov 26, 2021 - 10:52

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the IONIQ 5 all-electric crossover. (Hyundai Motor)
This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the IONIQ 5 all-electric crossover. (Hyundai Motor)
Just six months after its launch in the German market, Hyundai Motor Co.'s all-electric IONIQ 5 has been named the 2022 German Car of the Year (GCOTY), beating four competitors, the company said Friday.

In the final round of the GCOTY award, five models -- Peugeot's 308 compact, Kia Corp.'s EV6 sedan, Hyundai's IONIQ 5 midsize crossover, Audi's e-Tron GT and Porsche's 911 sports car -- ranked first in the five respective categories of compact, premium, luxury, new energy and performance, Hyundai said in a statement, with its model being declared the overall winner.

Some 20 professional journalists evaluated each product in terms of product features, relevance and future viability, it said.

"IONIQ 5 receiving this award in such a highly competitive environment proves that we have succeeded in creating an exceptional vehicle that stands out among its competitors in the European automotive market," Michael Cole, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe, said in the statement. (Yonhap)

