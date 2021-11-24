Hwasa’s ‘Guilty Pleasure’ shows there’s no light without shadow

Singer-turned-soloist Hwasa poses during an online press conference Wednesday. (RBW)

After a year-and-a-half away from music, Hwasa hopped back into the pop scene during one of its most vibrant months with solo release “Guilty Pleasure” on Wednesday evening.



The Mamamoo songstress said in an online press conference the same day that the three-song package talks about who she is, what she has gone through, and her thoughts and emotions about different phases in life.



“I think I went through a wave of emotions and downs musically since I released my last solo album. I realized that I tend to push the envelope too much to the point where I’m mistreating myself in order to attain what I want, and I get joy by doing this,” Hwasa said.



This is her guilty pleasure: pushing herself beyond her limits.



And the soloist said the main song “I’m a B” is what best summarizes this idea.



“Thinking about what I went through, I’ve become sensitive at times, and there was even a point when hysteria gripped me,” she said.



She added that she has reached the point where she’s missing the little bits in life because she’s too focused on what is laid in front of her.







(RBW)