[Newsmaker] Korea extends eligibility for COVID-19 home care as beds fall short

Health care workers at a hospital in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, look after COVID-19 patients on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea is extending home recovery to older patients amid critical shortages of hospital beds, after ordering hospitals to free up beds twice in the past month.



In Seoul, which is dealing with the largest surge of cases, patients aged 70 and older can now be prescribed home recovery if they are vaccinated and have other household members taking care of them.



As of Monday more than 900 COVID-19 patients in Seoul had been waiting for a vacant bed for longer than a day, the highest official count since the pandemic began. More than half of the patients waiting to be admitted to hospitals were in their 70s and above.



Dr. Kim Woo-joo, an infectious disease professor at Korea University, said putting older adults in at-home treatment warranted caution, even if they were vaccinated. He said as the immunity provided by vaccines appeared to wane over time, it was a major concern for people in their 60s and older, most of whom got vaccinated earlier in the year.



According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention agency data released Monday, breakthrough infections were most common among people over 80s at a rate of 2,212 confirmed cases per 100,000 fully vaccinated people. Out of the 240 patients who died after coming down with the disease post-vaccination, 209 were 70 or older.



While in Seoul, hospital care is recommended for patients of all ages with blood oxygen levels of 93 percent or lower, Kim said that at 94 percent, pneumonia is likely to have already progressed.



More than 80 percent of beds for the sickest patients are full in Seoul as well as nearby Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, hovering well above the threshold of 75 percent for pausing the return to normal. Across the country, nearly 70 percent of beds were full.



The government ordered Seoul-area hospitals to allocate a set amount of their intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients on Nov. 5, less than a week after opening up the country. It issued the same order for the second time Nov. 12.



As a result of the two consecutive orders for hospitals in and around the city, hundreds of beds for patients seriously sick with COVID-19 are expected to be added, the government said, but the process could take two to three weeks.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Welfare remains firm that the current pandemic situation does not call for a pause on the return to normal. Its spokesperson Son Young-rae told reporters Tuesday that based on its situational assessments, restoring restrictions “does not appear to be necessary.”