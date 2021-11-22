 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Samsung Life, Korea Post launch W400b investment fund

By Choi Si-young
Published : Nov 22, 2021 - 15:44       Updated : Nov 22, 2021 - 16:28
Samsung Life Insurance and Korea Post sign a memorandum of understanding to expand alternative investment, Monday. (Yonhap)
Samsung Life Insurance and Korea Post sign a memorandum of understanding to expand alternative investment, Monday. (Yonhap)
Samsung Life Insurance said Monday that it will launch a co-investment fund with Korea Post to deploy 400 billion won ($336 million) to foreign blue chip companies over the next 10 years, expanding cooperation in alternative investments like private equity and real estate.

The country’s top insurer and the state-owned postal insurance will make investments under the recommendations of an asset management firm. A Samsung Life Insurance official declined to reveal details about the asset manager.

“This is a meaningful partnership with the state-run insurance agency,” Samsung Life Insurance said, adding that its expects to deepen ties and work together on insurance services as well.

The latest partnership underscores the growing popularity of “alternative investments.”

Earlier, Samsung Life Insurance said it plans to increase allocation for such investments in nontraditional assets, including private equity, real estate and hedge funds, to at least 15 percent by 2025. This year, the figure has stood at 10 percent, slightly up from 8 percent in 2018.

The top insurance company saw allocations in alternative investments reaching 24.9 trillion won this year, up by 32 percent from 2018, when they amounted to 18.8 trillion won.

In July, Korea Investment Corp., the country’s sovereign wealth fund, also said it would focus more on alternative investments so they make up 25 percent of the total investments by 2027. As of last year, allocation in stocks, bonds and alternative assets at KIC stood at 42, 35 and 15 percent, respectively.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114