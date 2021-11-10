China confirms plan for export process of 18,700 tons of urea for S. Korea: Seoul ministry

China has confirmed it will go ahead with the export process of 18,700 tons of urea for South Korea in accordance with existing contracts with local firms, Seoul's foreign ministry announced Wednesday.Beijing gave Seoul the assurance as a result of "communication through various channels" for speedy procedures to import the material used for the production of urea solution, an addictive used in diesel cars and factories to help cut emissions, according to the ministry.South Korea's diplomatic missions have also "confirmed that pre-shipment inspections on some of the materials, for which our companies have applied, have been completed," it added in a press statement.The South Korean government has come under growing public criticism here for the shortage of urea solution, which has led to panic buying and raised concerns about more serious consequences.The foreign ministry has stepped up efforts to explore ways to help resolve the problem diplomatically.Beijing has recently tightened exports of urea and other raw materials amid a coal supply shortage. Coal is the main feedstock in the production of urea.The previous day, China's foreign ministry said it has been proactively negotiating with South Korea to resolve the issue, saying its inspection of traded items was not targeted at a particular country.Seoul officials have been stepping up diplomatic efforts to expedite the customs procedure for urea to prevent its impact on the logistics sectors, contacting a number of other nations for additional imports.South Korea plans to import 200 tons of urea from Vietnam next week and bring in 27,000 liters of urea water solution from Australia this week via military aircraft. (Yonhap)