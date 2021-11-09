[Exclusive] Kansong Art Museum may open temporarily next year

Bohwagak of the Kansong Art Museum (Cultural Heritage Administration)



Kansong Art Museum is mulling opening the museum temporarily next year before the renovation of Bohwagak, the museum building, gets underway. The museum has been closed for seven years.



The country’s first private museum, Bohwagak, as it was initially named, was founded in 1938 by Jeon Hyung-pil, a wealthy collector of Korean cultural artifacts during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule over Korea to prevent them from being removed from the country. The name of the museum was changed to Kansong Art Museum, adopting Jeon’s pseudonym, after his death in 1962.



The museum in Seoul’s Seongbuk-gu has remained closed since 2014, with its exhibitions held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. The last exhibition held by the museum was in 2018 at the Daegu Art Museum.



“We are thinking about opening the museum for a short period next year to remember Bohwagak. We have closed the museum for too long,” an official from the museum told The Korea Herald. “The schedule will be outlined early next year.”



The construction of a separate storage facility in front of the museum building is in its final stage and is expected to be completed early next year. Bohwagak’s renovation will start after the artifacts stored in the building are moved to the new storage facility, according to the museum.



The storage facility is being built with 4.4 billion won ($3.74 million) in funding from the central government and the Seoul Metropolitan Government in recognition of the museum’s contribution to Korean cultural heritage. It is unprecedented for a private museum to receive public funding toward building a storage facility.



The museum, which houses some 5,000 artifacts including 12 national treasures, has run into financial difficulties, including with payment of inheritance taxes.



The museum is home to Hunminjeongeum Haerye, designated National Treasure No. 70.



Jeon found the book in the 1940s in an old house in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.



The copy is a priceless piece of cultural heritage that shows why King Sejong created the Korean writing system for the people and provides instruction on its use.



The book was designated as part of UNESCO’s Memory of the World in October 1997.



