What’s behind the emergence of Kim Jong-un-ism?

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks at a lecture to commemorate the 76th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party. (KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korea is moving to strengthen Kim Jong-un’s monolithic leadership through an ideology known as “Kim Jong-un-ism.”



This new ideology -- named after the North’s leader as he marks 10 years in office -- was neither unprecedented nor unpredictable: Until now, Kim Il-sung-ism and Kim Jong-il-ism formed the ideological cornerstone of the reclusive country. But South Korean and US experts say Kim Jong-un-ism still has far-reaching implications.



At a recent parliamentary audit, the National Intelligence Service revealed that Pyongyang has begun using the term Kim Jong-un-ism, part of a strategy to establish an independent ideological system centered on Kim Jong-un. The appearance of the term coincided with the disappearance of propaganda idolizing Kim’s predecessors -- his father, Kim Jong-il, and his grandfather Kim Il-sung.



“Kim is now ready to put his stamp firmly on the regime,” Ken Gause, director of the adversary analytics program at a US nonprofit research institute called CNA, told The Korea Herald, adding that Kim has been consolidating his position as the supreme leader since about 2016 with the seventh Party Congress.



An enduring one-man rule

Kim Jong-un-ism appears to be a long-term strategy to ensure an enduring monolithic rule for Kim Jong-un by promoting his image as a progenitor of a fresh ideology.



“It is reasonable to view that Kim Jong-un has built his own independent ideology while mapping out his long-term vision and goals for his long-term seizure of power,” said Lee Sang-sook, a research professor at the Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security within the Korea National Diplomatic Academy.



Lee said Pyongyang’s steps to remove traces of its leader’s predecessors have laid the groundwork for Kim Jong-un’s long-term hold on power. In photographs of North Korea’s eighth Party Congress in January, the ever-present portraits of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il were absent from the backdrop.



Additionally, the party rules were revised at the meeting to “abstract Kim Il-sung-ism and Kim Jong-il-ism and put the ideology of Kim Jong-un at the forefront,” Lee explained.



At the congress Pyongyang also eliminated the term Songun, which refers to the military-first politics founded by Kim Jong-il, by modifying the preface to the party rules. The preface now stipulates “people-first politics as the basic political mode under socialism,” superseding Songun.



Experts viewed this move as the spadework for indoctrinating the North Korean people with Kim Jong-un-ism, whose core ideology is likely to be the people-first principle that Kim has frequently endorsed.



“North Korea highlights Kim Jong-un as the head of the party, who has established the people-first ideology in a new era, and proclaims that it will strengthen his monolithic leadership system,” Lee said.





The ever-present portraits of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il were absent from the backdrop at the eighth Party Congress in January. (KCNA-Yonhap)