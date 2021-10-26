Former President Roh, a key man in military coup and witness to democratization

In 1997, Roh Tae-woo was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in jail -- reduced to 17 years on appeal -- and hefty fines, while Chun Doo-hwan was sentenced to death later commuted to life in prison for the crackdown that brutally killed hundreds of protesters during the pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju. But both were pardoned in December 1997. (Yonhap)