National

US nuclear envoy to visit Seoul this week to discuss ‘end-of-war’ declaration

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Oct 19, 2021 - 15:30       Updated : Oct 19, 2021 - 16:45
Sung Kim, US special representative for North Korea, speaks to reporters after the meeting with South Korea`s nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk in Washington on Monday. (AFP-Yonhap)
Washington’s point man on North Korea, Sung Kim, said Monday (US time) that he will visit Seoul later this week to discuss ways to bring Pyongyang back to the dialogue, and that declaring an official end to the Korean War will be part of the agenda. 

Kim, the US special representative on North Korea, revealed his plans after talks with South Korea’s chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, in Washington on Monday, ahead of a three-way meeting Tuesday with their Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi. 

The North fired what appears to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Tuesday, in a continuation of recent weapons launches and an apparent reversion to its familiar tactic of alternating between weapons tests and conciliatory gestures toward the South. This is seen as an attempt by Pyongyang to build up its nuclear deterrent while pressing Seoul to take action in its favor, such as convincing Washington to ease sanctions. 

“Special Representative Noh and I also discussed the end-of-war proposal, and I look forward to continuing those discussions and other issues of mutual concern when I am in Seoul later this week,” Kim said after his meeting with Noh at the State Department. 

Noh said a substantial part of the meeting had been allotted to in-depth discussions of the end-of-war declaration. “Through a series of our recent discussions, I believe the US’ understanding of our end-of-war declaration proposal has deepened,” Noh told reporters. 

The two Koreas are technically still at war, as the 1950-53 Korean War resulted not in a peace treaty, but in an armistice agreement signed by the US-led United Nations Command, China and North Korea.

In recent weeks, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been pushing for an end-of-war declaration -- something he has supported throughout his presidency -- arguing that such a declaration could encourage Pyongyang to give up its nuclear arsenal.

On Monday, Kim repeated calls for dialogue with the North, despite the regime’s continued rejection of Washington’s diplomatic overtures. 

“The US continues to reach out to Pyongyang to restart dialogue. Our intent remains the same. We harbor no hostile intent towards the DPRK, and we are open to meetings without preconditions,” said Kim, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The envoy said the US is prepared to work cooperatively with the North to address areas of humanitarian concern. 

“The US supports the provision of humanitarian aid, consistent with international standards for access and monitoring, to the most vulnerable,” he said. 

But in the meantime, he said, the US would continue to implement the UN Security Council resolutions against North Korea and bring up human rights concerns. 

“Even as we remain open to dialogue, we also have a responsibility to implement the UN Security Council resolutions addressing the DPRK,” he said.

The UN Security Council has imposed sanctions over the North’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

“Furthermore, consistent with the Biden-Harris administration’s focus on human rights, we will continue to advocate for the human rights of the North Korean people and call for an immediate resolution of the abduction issue,” he said, referring to the abduction of Japanese nationals by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s.


By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
