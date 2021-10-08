People Power Party shortlists 4 presidential candidates

From left: former Jeju Province Gov. Won Hee-ryong, former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl and Rep. Hong Joon-pyo (Yonhap)
The main opposition People Power Party on Friday shortlisted four contenders heading toward the primary’s second elimination round to pick a candidate for next year’s presidential election.
The party announced Friday morning that former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, Rep. Hong Joon-pyo, former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min and former Jeju Island Gov. Won Hee-ryong are the remaining contenders in the People Power Party’s primary.
The four candidates were chosen based on results from a national poll among South Korean voters and another survey among registered members of the main opposition party. Both surveys asked voters to pick from eight registered candidates looking to run for president on the People Power Party ticket.
The four candidates who failed to advance to the next round are Rep. Hae Tae-keung, former Incheon Mayor Ahn Sang-soo, former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn and Choe Jae-hyeong, former chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection.
Specific standings and vote totals were not disclosed.
It had been widely expected that Yoon and Hong would make it to the next round, as well as Yoo, but it is thought that a fierce competition ensued between Won and Choe as to who would take the fourth spot to reach the second round.
The ultimate winner of the primary race will compete against the leading contender from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea for the presidential election, scheduled for March 9.
The Democratic Party is in its final stage to complete its presidential primary, as Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung has built a dominant lead. The ruling party’s race wraps up Sunday.
By Ko Jun-tae
