'North rehearsed submarine attacks on South 150 times amid 2018 peace talks'

Most of North Korea’s naval drills involving submarines in the past seven years took place in 2018, when the two Koreas held talks three times to defuse tension, Rep. Han Ki-ho of the opposition People Power Party said Tuesday, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The military found that the North deployed its submarines to rehearse attacks on the South about 150 times in 2018, the highest number since 2014, when the drills took place about 120 times. Excluding 2018, from 2015 to 2019, Pyongyang held the drill 87 times on average.
No drills took place in 2020 because of the pandemic, according to the military.
Not only were the 2018 drills not made public at the time, but since 2018, the South has cut back on its own naval drills with the US to counter North Korean submarines.
The Navy held submarine drills with the US only eight times in a span of two weeks in 2018, while in 2016, the allies spent a little over a month holding drills.
“Reducing drills will lead to an intelligence failure, catastrophic consequences for South Korea and the US. North Korea has eyes set on infiltration no matter what Moon says,” Rep. Han said, referring to President Moon’s push to sign a declaration with the North to end the 1950-53 War armistice.
Inking the declaration is the cornerstone of Moon’s North Korea policy, which he describes as the first step to take before engaging North Korea in talks to dismantle its nuclear arsenal. The talks, which last opened in 2019, have since been in limbo because North Korea is refusing to dialogue.
Speculation over a thaw in inter-Korean ties is mounting again as Pyongyang agreed to resume hotline calls Monday. The calls were suspended for the last two months because of the North’s protest over summertime military drills between the South and the US.
But North Korea has not withdrawn its conditions to reopen nuclear negotiations.
Pyongyang insists Seoul and Washington drop “double standards,” essentially demanding the two see its weapons tests as part of its self-defense and not a provocation, as the two allies consider their tests that way.
The North, which conducted a series of weapons tests in September in violation of UN sanctions, also demands the South and US scrap “hostile policy,” which involves maintaining sanctions the UN and US imposed to halt the North’s nuclear and missile programs.
“They are more like issues we have to work out together and not necessarily preconditions,” a senior official at the Unification Ministry said. The ministry handles inter-Korean affairs.
