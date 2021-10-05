North Korea keeps developing nuclear, missile programs: UN experts

North Korea has continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs this year, despite international sanctions and a dire economic situation exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a UN report on Tuesday.
A panel of experts monitoring sanctions on Pyongyang, in a report sent to the UN Security Council, said the North “continued to seek material and technology for these programs overseas.”
“Despite the country’s focus on its worsening economic travails, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea continued to maintain and develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” the report said, referring to the North by its official name.
The report, which is produced twice a year by a panel of experts, covered updates on implementation of sanctions from February to August. Thus it did not include Pyongyang’s flurry of missile tests in September, which included firing two ballistic missiles in violation of the UN resolution.
The report noted that there were no test launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles or nuclear tests during the period, but the regime staged a new short-range ballistic missile test, “combining ballistic and guidance technologies.”
The UNSC has imposed increasingly strong sanctions on the regime since its first nuclear test in 2006. It has banned key exports, including coal and other commodities, and imports of oil products, as well as financial transaction, to get Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.
The report said the North’s exports of banned items continued, but at a “much reduced level,” while import of oil products fell substantially in the first half of 2021.
“Maritime and financial investigations demonstrated increasing sophistication by both vessels and the management and ownership structures supporting them in order to evade sanctions,” it said.
The experts said that Pyongyang also continued to access international financial institutions and North Korean workers continued to stay overseas and earn money for use in state programs. “Officials overseas continued to fell pressure to develop revenue streams,” it added.
The experts raised concerns on the North’s cyberattacks, saying the North had conducted cyber attacks against defense industries around the world, as well as pharmaceutical companies developing COVID-19 vaccines.
It said they were continuing investigation on North Korea’s involvement in global cyber activity and the collaboration of North Korean academics and universities with scientific institutes abroad, “focusing on studies with potential applications in weapons of mass destruction programs.”
The report also included a North Korea-linked oil tanker detained in South Korea in May. The vessel disguised as Mongolian-flagged vessel with the name Shun Fa turned out to be Billions No.18, which was sanctioned by the UN in 2018 for supplying oil to the North.
“Abiding by the UN resolution, the vessel will continue to be detained for six months,” a Foreign Ministry official said. “The authorities are looking into whether the vessel and its owners were involved in suspicious activities evading UN resolution.”
The experts also took note of the deepening humanitarian crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The North has suffered chronic food insecurity for years, but the pandemic has also exacerbated the situation, as the North, which relies on food and other materials from China, suspended all trade to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“The country’s blockade in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has continued fundamentally to impact the movement of people and goods, both licit and illicit, within, into and out of the country,” it said.
But the experts added that the COVID-19 blockade means that the relative impact of sanctions on the humanitarian situation has probably decreased.
“With trade all but stopped by the blockade, and last year’s harvest badly affected by floods, the current prospects of the wider DPRK population are poor,” they said.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)