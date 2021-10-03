S. Korea, US differ over NK sanctions

The US State Department said allies should continue enforcing UN sanctions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, in response to the South Korean foreign minister’s suggestion to ease sanctions for nuclear talks amid North Korea’s latest weapons tests.
“It is important for the international community to send a strong, unified message that the DPRK must halt provocations,” the State Department told Voice of America on Friday, referring to the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which test-fired a series of weapons in September.
Pyongyang, which under the UN Security Council resolutions is banned from testing or developing ballistic missiles, revealed them recently, along with a hypersonic missile and an anti-aircraft missile, urging Seoul and Washington to drop “double standards” and “hostile policy.”
The conditions the North demanded to resume dialogue include greenlighting its missile tests it says are for self-defense and granting sanctions relief. The South and US are not looking to make that happen, though the Moon administration appears more flexible.
“It’s time we review sanctions relief,” South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said in his answer to questions at the National Assembly Friday, noting the current "status quo" would not be in the best interests of either the South or US. Nuclear negotiations have been in limbo since 2019.
The South Korean government has been supporting easing of sanctions and signing a declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War to re-engage North Korea. The Moon administration believes ending the armistice paves way for a detente. But neither Washington nor Pyongyang has been as receptive.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who said he would consider signing a declaration if the conditions he demanded were met, said last week he would reopen inter-Korean hotlines in early October.
The North had reached out to reconnect them but since August has not responded to the South’s routine calls citing the summertime military drills Seoul and Washington hold annually. The Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs here, said it expects to see the calls to be back on track.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
