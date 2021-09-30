[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Walkerhill Hotel and Resorts offers eco-friendly gourmet menu for golfers



Walkerhill Hotel and Resorts is offering an autumn dining menu for golfers at Sehyeon Country Club, which is also operated by the company.

The fall gourmet menu is specially created for the season by Walkerhill as it aims to spread its image as an eco-friendly hotel, with sustainable ingredient options and cooking processes. Korean-style steamed rice in fresh lotus leaf wrap, yeonnip-bap, is offered with a variety of side dishes, including fried chicken cartilage and prawn curled mallow soup.

In addition to the self-developed menu, Sehyeon Country Club’s Clubhouse is also holding a “zero waste” campaign. For inquiries on prices and offers, contact (02) 450-4866.









JW Marriott Hotel Seoul reveals ‘Nice to Meet You Baby Package’ for expecting parents



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents the “Nice to Meet You Baby” package, a new and upgraded version of the hotel’s popular option for expecting mothers featuring an even wider selection of gifts than before.

Available all year round, the package features an accommodation choice of a Griffin Suite or Deluxe Room.

It also provides a variety of baby gift selections chosen from JW Marriott, including a baby bottle set by global baby feeding brand Hegen, and baby moisturizer and body wash sets by Lohasbebe. A Body Pillow by Yogibo awaits package guests in-room, promising sound sleep and deep relaxation for expecting mothers.

Breakfast at the hotel’s buffet is included, and the package is priced from 340,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6282.









Grand Josun Jeju presents ‘Romantic Escape 2’ package



After its popularity with the “Romantic Escape 1” package offered from December last year to new couples traveling to Jeju Island for their honeymoons, Grand Josun Jeju launches the second edition of the package with its latest upgrade to benefits and promotions.

For this year’s package, a Studio Suite Room is offered with an ocean view, with a private lounge accessible during breakfast and lunch hours with a choice of Champagne and small plates.

Couples can preorder a picture frame waiting at check-in, with a photo of their favorite memories. A premium wine service with a macaron set is given as complimentary room service in the afternoon. More package offers are added for additional stays.

The “Romantic Escape 2” package starts at 970,000 won. For reservations, call 1811-0511.









Paradise City Incheon introduces ‘Open Port in Paradise City’ promotion



Paradise City Incheon is working with Incheon Brewery to offer the “Open Port in Paradise City” promotion with Gaehangro Lager, offered to visitors at Lounge Paradise from Saturday.

The freshly brewed draft beer can be enjoyed with side dishes prepared by the hotel chefs.

Gaehangro Lager was created in a collaboration between Incheon Brewery and the Incheon Urban Regeneration Project team, aiming to revitalize tourism in Incheon.

Three hundred milliliters of Gaehangro Lager by Incheon Brewery sells at 15,000 won. During the promotion period until February next year, a special gift set is offered at 25,000 won, consisting of a pair of glasses with the Gaehangro Lager logo designs and 500 ml of Gaehangro Lager beer, along with a fun sticker set.

For inquiries on promotion offers, call 1833-8855.







