Genesis unveils 1st dedicated EV GV60

This file photo shows the electric GV60 SUV built on the E-GMP platform. (Hyundai Motor)

Genesis, the luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Co., on Thursday unveiled the GV60, its first electric car built on a dedicated EV platform, ahead of its local launch later this year.

The GV60 SUV is equipped with a 77.4 kilowatt-hour battery and can travel up to 451 kilometers on a charge, Hyundai said in a statement.

The GV60 has three available options: rear-wheel drive, four-wheel drive and four-wheel performance version. It is priced at 60 million won to 70 million won ($50,000-$60,000).

Hyundai didn't provide the time frame for the GV60's overseas sales.

The GV60 is the Genesis brand's second EV after the electrified G80 sedan. But unlike the G80, the GV60 is only available with the Hyundai Motor Group's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

It sits below the GV80 and GV70 SUVs in the lineup, which also includes the G70, G80 and G90 sedans.

The new "athletic" model based on the E-GMP powertrain is a crossover with coupe-inspired styling and features an extension of Genesis's "Two-Lines" design approach with two sets of light units front and rear.

Front lights lie beneath a clamshell bonnet and sit above a lower and wider version of the brand's crest grille, which helps enhance the dynamism of the car and cool its batteries.

Rear lights are placed under a low-level tailgate spoiler and wrap around to the rear three-quarter panels.

From the side, the GV60's pop-out door handles and cameras in place of wing mirrors are meant to improve efficiency.

Inside, the "crystal sphere" drive selector at the heart of the center console stands out. It helps the driver to intuitively select driving conditions.

Early this month, Genesis said it will launch only hydrogen fuel cell or battery-powered vehicles starting in 2025 to compete with rival carmakers in the electrification push.

The Genesis brand will complete its lineup with eight hydrogen and battery models by 2030 and aims to sell 400,000 units a year in global markets, the group said in a statement.

The Genesis lineup is currently composed of the GV80 and GV70 SUVS, as well as the G90, G80, electrified G80 and G70 sedans.

The GV60 shares its platform with the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and its affiliate Kia Corp.'s EV6 sedan. The company will start receiving orders for the GV60 on Oct. 6.

From January to August, Hyundai's overall sales rose 18 percent to 2.64 million vehicles from 2.24 million units in the year-ago period.

Hyundai aims to sell 4.16 million vehicles this year, 11 percent higher than the 3.74 million units it sold last year. (Yonhap)