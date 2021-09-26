[Newsmaker] Netflix unveils 10 upcoming Korean dramas, shows after ‘Squid Game’ success

A promotional image of “Paik’s Spirit” (Netflix Korea)



Days after “Squid Game” became the first Korean drama series to rank first on Netflix’s US top 10 TV show list, the global streaming service has unveiled its line-up of Korean programming for the upcoming months, spotlighting 10 drama series and reality shows.



Netflix Korea introduced the shows during Tudum, Netflix’s global fan event, on Saturday, which was streamed on Netflix Korea’s YouTube channel.



The real-time fan event was moderated by K-pop band Super Junior’s member Kim Hee-chul and EXO’s Kai.



“Not only K-pop, K-contents are gaining huge popularity these days. Many people have come across Korean content through Netflix which has played a driving force behind the popularity (of Korean dramas and shows),” Kim said.



The upcoming content offered on Netflix include “Paik’s Spirit,” which will become Netflix’s first reality series focusing on Korean drinks, food and culture, and “My Name,” a crime-thriller starring Korean actor Han So-hee. The shows will be released on Oct. 1 and Oct. 15, respectively.







A promotional image of “The Hungry and The Hairy” (Netflix Korea)



Other upcoming Korean drama series and reality shows available on Netflix include “New World” and “The Hungry and The Hairy” in November, “The Silent Sea” and “Single’s Inferno” in December, “Juvenile Justice” and “All of Us Are Dead” in Jan. 2022 and “Love and Leashes” in Feb. 2022.



The road-trip reality show “The Hungry and The Hairy” is a Netflix original series produced by star producer Kim Tae-ho, and will showcase K-pop star Rain and comedian Ro Hong-chul, who share common interest in motorcycle riding. The two will experience a variety of activities and local foods during a road trip across South Korea.



Neflix Korea will be hoping to replicate the success of “Squid Game.” The nine-part mystery sci-fi series launched on Sept. 17, is directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, and stars veteran actor Lee Jung-jae. The plot revolves around hundreds of cash-strapped people accepting an unexpected invitation to compete in various games for a tempting prize of 45.6 billion won ($39 million).



