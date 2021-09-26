S. Korea’s 29 crypto exchanges put under state control, but face challenges

A sign is posted on the door of a closed cryptocurrency exchange on Friday. (Yonhap)





After a regulatory move, a total of 29 cryptocurrency exchanges are now placed under the government’s control, but the virtual asset industry still appears to be facing headwinds, market insiders said Sunday.



The Financial Services Commission said on Saturday that 29 cryptocurrency exchanges submitted applications to register their businesses by Friday, a process designed to give them a status as a legitimate market player and also, more importantly, to put them under the state monitoring.



Though it puts them out of local legal blind spots officially, the virtual asset industry still faces concerns as they are being forced to also abide by global rules on anti-money laundering and other measures that could shut their businesses if they do not comply with the law.



“Because of this wrong legislation, many businesses are deprived of the opportunity to participate in the virtual asset industry, (the government) should come up with remedies for them,” D Party, a regulation reform activist group, said in a statement on Saturday.



The 29 exchanges that filed for application were among 43 virtual asset businesses that acquired the Information Security Management System and only four of them -- Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit -- were able to secure real-name accounts in partnership with local banks and were allowed to maintain full operation. Up until the last minute, Gopax, Huobi Korea and Gdac tried to obtain a deal from banks but to no avail. These three companies and two dozen exchanges had to halt their Korean-won trading services.



The 29 exchanges are obliged to set up a system to adopt global anti-money laundering standards called the “travel rule.”



The travel rule is a global standard imposed by the Financial Action Task Force, an intergovernmental anti-money laundering watchdog, on virtual asset service providers such as cryptocurrency exchanges and digital wallet providers. The country’s virtual asset service providers are required to establish the travel rule system, which requires real-name verification of senders’ identities for international transfers, by March 25 next year.



Three exchanges -- Bithumb, Coinone, and Korbit -- launched a joint venture to develop a travel rule system together, while Upbit, the largest exchange in South Korea, unveiled its own system developed by its subsidiary.



The industry is also paying keen attention to ongoing discussions on legislation regarding the virtual asset industry as a whole at the National Assembly. There are 13 proposed bills in Parliament that could possibly set the foundation for the industry.



In a legislation proposed by the opposition People Power Party, the requirement for real-name accounts is removed while another bill proposed by the ruling Democratic Party and Justice Party, stipulates an exchange has to gain approval from the government, strengthening the current registration system.



The six-month grace period of the revised Act on Reporting and Using Specified Financial Transaction Information granted to exchanges expired on Friday. The anti-money laundering act requires crypto exchanges to be equipped with ISMS and to form partnerships with banks by Friday. After the Friday deadline, 37 exchanges without the required qualifications face closures. Starting from Saturday, cryptocurrencies are subject to monitoring from the FSC’s anti-money laundering arm, the Financial Intelligence Unit.



(gypark@heraldcorp.com)