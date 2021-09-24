BTS, Coldplay team up for ‘My Universe,’ full roll-out unveiled

After rumors of BTS and Coldplay teaming up for a song circulated months ago, two of the world’s biggest acts revealed the much-anticipation collaboration “My Universe” on Friday.
The song talks about putting love first. It touches on the difficulties two people may face “because we come from different sides,” but provides hope by adding, “I just want to put you first,” likening the person to the singer‘s universe.
Adding to the excitement, Parlophone Records, the British rock band‘s label, announced three additional dates that fans should mark on their calendars on Wednesday.
“And we can tell Coldplayers and the Army are as excited as we are! Here are some #MYUNIVERSE dates for your diary,” the company wrote on social media, referring to each band’s fandoms and listing some dates to be remembered.
Along with the release of the song, a lyric video for “My Universe” was released on Friday. According to the unveiled agenda, the British band and the septet will release a documentary on Sunday titled “Inside My Universe.” Additionally, a Supernova 7 mix and an acoustic version of the music will be available on streaming services on the same day.
In April, Coldplay front man Chris Martin flew to Seoul to work with BTS on the track, which was written in English and Korean and composed by members of both bands. At the time, Martin and BTS teased the collaboration in an 18-second TikTok clip in which the singer, wearing a BTS Crew hoodie, jammed to the song‘s chorus inside a recording studio, sending fans abuzz with excitement.
The K-pop sensation has been busy teaming up with the voices of A-listers in recent years.
In 2017, the band teamed up with Japanese-American DJ Steve Aoki on a remix for “Mic Drop.” The band also made history when the remix peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming its first song to reach the Top 40 mark.
The K-pop act partnered with American singer-songwriter Lauv on the remix of “Make It Right” in 2019 and were also featured on the Lauv track “Who.”
This summer, the band released a remix of the mega-hit “Butter” with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and debut at No.1 on the Billboard charts with “Permission To Dance,” co-written by pop star Ed Sheeran and Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol.
BTS returned home Friday after a weeklong trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly as special presidential envoys for future generations and culture.
