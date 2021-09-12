Online shopping in Korea expands 105 percent since 2017

A consumer browses online retail sites on a smartphone and computer. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- The market volume of online shopping in South Korea, which has been sharply growing in recent years, has been further boosted by the pandemic, as more consumers rely on internet retailers, data shows. Shopping via the internet is estimated to have contributed largely to private consumption, and eventually the gross domestic product.



According to Statistics Korea, monthly online shopping transactions reached an all-time high of 16.19 trillion won ($13.8 billion) in July. This marked 24.9 percent growth from a year earlier, when turnover posted 12.96 trillion won.



Compared to July of 2017 when volume was 7.89 trillion, the growth marked 105.1 percent in just four years.



The monthly turnover continued to surge -- to 9.65 trillion won in July 2018, 11.3 trillion won in July 2019 and 12.96 trillion won in July 2020.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)