Business

Lotte Confectionery to release special BTS edition for Xylitol chewing gum

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Sept 10, 2021 - 15:59       Updated : Sept 10, 2021 - 15:59
(Lotte Confectionery)
(Lotte Confectionery)
Lotte Confectionery said Friday that it will release a special BTS edition of its popular Xylitol chewing gum next month.

The new edition will come in 10 packaging options -- seven representing each member of the septet and the other three featuring the group in its entirety.

The gum has two flavors, Apple Mint and Purple Mix, which is a mixture of grapefruit and blueberries.

With the volume of the package double the regular size, the company said the new special edition will make them more valuable as collectables.

Priced at 10,000 won ($8.60), the new edition hits the shelves on Oct. 1 at supermarkets and convenience stores across the country.

Sales of Xylitol gum have enjoyed a surge in popularity after BTS became its brand ambassador, enjoying a nearly 23 percent month-on-month jump at E-mart, Homeplus and Lotte Mart after the third week of July when the advertising campaigns began, according to Lotte Confectionery.

An advertisement that was released in July has so far racked up over 20 million views, the company added.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
