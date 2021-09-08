 Back To Top
National

Speculation continues over Yoon Seok-youl’s alleged political meddling

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Sept 8, 2021 - 14:20       Updated : Sept 8, 2021 - 14:37
Rep. Hong Joon-pyo (left) of the People Power Party and former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (Yonhap)
Rep. Kim Woong, an opposition lawmaker at the center of allegations that presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl tried to meddle in politics while he was still chief prosecutor, has denied the allegations and promised to take legal action.

On Sept. 2, online news outlet Newsverse reported that Yoon ordered People Power Party Rep. Kim to file a complaint with the prosecution against politicians and journalists linked to the ruling Democratic Party ahead of last year’s general election.

Yoon and his aides immediately denied the allegations. But the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Justice began an investigation and the ruling party called on the anti-corruption investigation unit to clarify what happened.

Ruling Democratic Party Floor Leader Yun Ho-jung said Tuesday the fact-finding investigation by the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Justice was insufficient. He called on the anti-corruption agency to initiate a quick investigation to reveal the truth. The following day, he called for swifter progress on prosecution reform.

Kang Byung-won, the Democratic Party’s supreme council member, compared the accusation to a nuclear bomb, adding Yoon should be brought to the parliamentary audit to clarify the issue.

As speculation mounted, Rep. Kim Woong, who was alleged to have submitted the complaint, held a press conference Wednesday to clarify his position on the allegations.

Kim said the complaint was not written by him.

“There are forces spreading rumors that I participated in political maneuvering, which is a clear spread of false information,” he said. “I will take stern legal action.”

Whether the scandal is true or not, it is likely to affect Yoon’s approval rating. Over the past week, another presidential hopeful Rep. Hong Joon-pyo, who is a strong contender in the opposition bloc, has seen a steep rise in popularity.

According to a recent poll, Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, a candidate from the ruling bloc, had 28 percent support and Yoon 26.4 percent. The survey consulted 1,003 people nationwide and was released by the Korea Society Opinion Institute on Monday.

Hong received 13.6 percent support and Lee Nak-yon, former leader of the Democratic Party, 11.7 percent. Compared to the previous week, Gov. Lee’s approval rating fell 1.1 percentage points, Yoon’s fell 1 percentage point and Lee Nak-yon’s fell 1.9 percentage points, while Rep. Hong’s rose 4.2 percentage points.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
