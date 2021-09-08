[News Analysis] What is behind South Korea’s rising milk prices?

Containers of milk are being sold on refrigerator shelves a supermarket in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Retail milk prices are expected to rise soon following an increase in the price of raw milk last month.



After the decision by the Korea Dairy Committee to raise the price of raw milk from Aug. 1, major milk and dairy product suppliers are mulling when to reflect this in their retail prices.



“When to increase the prices or by how much are still under discussion,” one official at Seoul Dairy Cooperative, the largest milk producer in South Korea, told The Korea Herald.



“With raw milk having risen in price by 21 won to 947 won per liter, there is a cost burden on our shoulders.”



Maeil Dairies, which has not changed its milk prices since 2013, is also poised to take the same path.



“It has been a while (since the last price increase). There are other factors such as inflation and labor costs as well. We are looking at the situation,” one official at the company said.



Consumer prices have risen steadily in the country, increasing over 2 percent for the fifth straight month in August due to rising prices of farm and oil products, according to the latest data from Statistics Korea.



With jitters over an economic recovery from the pandemic, the rise in milk prices has been also met with fears over a domino effect it could trigger on other dairy products such as cheese and butter as well as bread.



And adding to the pressure is the fact that milk is already more expensive here than it is other countries.



“The competitiveness of South Korean raw milk has dwindled which is the result of its price increase rate of 72.2 percent (over the last 20 years), far steeper than 33.8 percent in Japan, 19.6 percent in Europe and 11.8 percent in the US,” Park Beom-soo, director of the Livestock Policy Bureau at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, said in a recent meeting with industry experts and government officials.



During the 20-year period, Koreans’ consumption of dairy products rose by 46.7 percent.



Imports grew by 272.7 percent, while domestic production declined by some 10.7 percent, the data from the Agriculture Ministry showed.



“Given the trend, it is hard to expect sustainable development and the current system is in urgent need of reform,” Park said.





Why are milk prices rising?





At the heart of the policy debate over raw milk prices is the “raw milk price sliding system.”



The system was introduced in 2013 to protect dairy farmers and make the price negotiation process smooth by setting the price based on factors such as production costs and consumer price inflation, rather than demand.



The policy, however, has been blamed for putting the burden on milk companies and consumers. The criticism goes that, under the price sliding system, the rule of demand does not apply and it can lead to a price rise despite a drop in demand.



But when feed prices rise, the impact on farmers cannot be overlooked, according to Yeo Joon-mo, a professor at the department of dairy science the Korea National College of Agriculture of Fisheries.





One liter of milk ranges between 2,600 won and 2,810 won at a supermarket in Seoul (left) while 2-liter cartons of milk are being sold at 91 bhat at a supermarket in Bangkok and two-pint bottles of milk at 85 pence at a supermarket in London. (Yim Hyun-su/The Korea Herald)