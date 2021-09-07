More evidence unearthed of Silla-era human sacrifice

The upper body of a woman‘s remains from the Silla Kingdom, found at the site of the Wolseong palace in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. (CHA)



An archaeological dig by the Cultural Heritage Administration has found more human remains under the west walls of Wolseong in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, adding toe evidence that human sacrifices mere made in the Silla Kingdom.



“The west walls of Wolseong drew the public’s attention in 2017 when bones of two people were found. After that, we have been researching the site mainly to find out civil engineering techniques that were used to build Wolseong. In the process, we found additional bones of a woman and animals,” Park Sung-jin, a researcher at the Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage under the CHA said during an online press conference held on Tuesday via Zoom.



Back in 2017, the bones of two people -- a man and a woman -- were found under ancient palace walls.



The newly found human bones were located around 50centimers away from the bones that were found four years ago.



“It is presumed as the evidence of human sacrifice because the bones are located on the composition layer at the base of the palace wall and not in a tomb,” another researcher at the Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage Kim Heon-seok said. “Before building the palace wall, we presume that a human sacrifice was done with hopes of building solid architecture.”



Earthenware from the Silla Kingdom was found beside the bones under the west walls of the Wolseong palace in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. (CHA)