Genesis to go all electric by 2025

Genesis’ first electric vehicle mounted on Hyundai Motor Group’s EV platform, E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) is presented in a video released on the brand’s official YouTube channel on Thursday. (Hyundai Motor Group)



Genesis, the luxury auto brand of Hyundai Motor Group, will completely phase out internal combustion cars by 2025, it said Thursday, becoming the first Hyundai-owned car brand to announce a full transition to electric vehicles.



Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun presented the EV-only vision for Genesis, appearing in a livestream video on its official YouTube channel. He said the brand will achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.



“Genesis has been on an intensive, bold and successful journey, successfully establishing itself as a truly global luxury brand,” Chung said. “It is once again at the starting point of another audacious journey, the journey toward a sustainable future.”



To become an EV-only, carbon neutral brand, the automaker will have to reorganize its entire value chain, from raw materials and auto parts to the operation of the work sites, the firm said.



By 2030, the brand aims to establish itself as a zero-emission vehicle label. Genesis will build an EV lineup consisting of eight models, and set the global sales goal to 400,000 units per year, the automaker said.



Genesis will pursue a “dual electrification” strategy, investing in both fuel cell hydrogen and battery systems.



The company will strive to come up with pure electric technologies, such as for a new fuel cell system with higher power output and a lithium-ion battery system with improved safety and efficiency.





Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun speaks in a video released on the brand’s official YouTube channel on Thursday. (Screen captured from the video)