 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Upbit’s blockchain conference discusses NFTs, DeFi and CBDC

By Park Ga-young
Published : Sept 1, 2021 - 18:16       Updated : Sept 1, 2021 - 18:16
Song Chi-hyung, chairman of Dunamu, speaks during the 4th Uppit Developer Conference on Wednesday. (Dunamu)
Song Chi-hyung, chairman of Dunamu, speaks during the 4th Uppit Developer Conference on Wednesday. (Dunamu)


Dunamu, the operator of Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Upbit on Wednesday kicked off its signature annual Upbit Developer Conference with global industry experts.

The company said that its two-day conference features pressing issues in the industry such as nonfungible tokens, decentralized finance, smart contracts, central bank digital currencies, with 18 global blockchain industry leaders including Lee Jung-bong , CEO of Seoul Auction Blue, and Cuy Sheffield, vice president and head of Crypto at Visa.

Appearing in the morning session on the first day, Lee said he sees huge potential in art and nonfungible tokens. “When the story and image generated by artists are made into NFTs, another narrative is formed throughout the sales process, and a new value is created via collaboration or by adding other services after the sale,” Lee said, adding that the NFT market is expected to grow to be worth more than 1,000 trillion won ($865 billion) by 2030.

Jeffrey Zirlin, co-founder of Sky Mavis, creator of Ethereum-based NFT game Axie Infinity, explored the potential of NFTs as a means of value creation in the gaming industry.

”We believe games are becoming economies and because they have even laws and financial systems, these games are becoming digital nations,“ Zirlin added. 

The UDC, first held in 2018, has garnered participants from more than 600 companies, 7,000 attendees and 95 discussion and sessions on YouTube for the past three years, said Song Chi-hyung, chairman of Dunamu.  



(gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114