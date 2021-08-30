Govt. agencies agree on need to extend peacekeeping missions in Lebanon, South Sudan

A picture taken on Aug. 16 shows an observation tower of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon near the military base of Har Dov on Mount Hermon, a strategic and fortified outpost at the crossroads between Israel, Lebanon, and Syria. (AFP-Yonhap)

South Korean government agencies agreed Monday on the need to extend its peacekeeping missions in Lebanon and South Sudan, the foreign ministry said.



Officials from the foreign, defense, finance and interior ministries as well as the military and police participated in a virtual consultative meeting to discuss extending the presence of the Dongmyeong Unit in Lebanon and the Hanbit Unit in South Sudan, the ministry said.



In the meeting led by Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon, they "confirmed the need to extend their missions, considering that the regional situations in the host nations remain relatively stable and the high recognition that the troops have gained from the United Nations and the local governments," the ministry said.



The 280-strong Dongmyeong Unit has been operating as part of the U.N. force in the conflict-ridden country since 2007. The Hanbit Unit has been stationed in the war-torn African country on peacekeeping missions.



The extension of the deployment is subject to parliamentary consent on a yearly basis.



At Monday's meeting, Choi also asked the related ministries and agencies to maintain close communication to steadily prepare for the successful hosting of the U.N. Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference, slated to take place in Seoul on Dec. 7-8, the ministry said. (Yonhap)