 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

California's assembly passes resolution to celebrate 'Kimchi Day'

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 24, 2021 - 10:40       Updated : Aug 24, 2021 - 10:40
Kimchi products are displayed at a grocery store. (Yonhap)
Kimchi products are displayed at a grocery store. (Yonhap)
California's legislature has passed a new resolution to celebrate kimchi, a popular Korean fermented side dish, to promote the consumption of healthier food, industry sources said Tuesday.

Under the bill led by Californian Assemblyman Steven Choi, which was passed on the previous day, the US state of California plans to celebrate November 22 as "Kimchi Day," according to the World Institute of Kimchi.

The latest move came as South Korea celebrated its first Kimchi Day in 2020 in line with efforts to promote the consumption of the dish.

"The increase in awareness of kimchi corresponds to higher awareness of Korean culture, including K-pop, K-beauty, K-food, and K-drama," the bill added.

Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish normally made of fermented cabbage, salt and hot peppers, and is eaten with almost all meals.

The resolution also specified that South Korea is "the country of origin of kimchi," amid continued attempts by some Chinese media claiming the Korean dish is Chinese, a move that has sparked strong criticism as many people regard it as Korea's soul food and often link it to the nation's identity.

South Korea's exports of kimchi advanced a whopping 35 percent on-year in the first four months of 2021, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, on the growing demand for healthier foodstuffs amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

Outbound shipments of kimchi reached $61.1 million over the January-April period. By destination, exports to Japan accounted for the largest portion of $31 million over the January-April period, followed by the United States with $11 million and Europe with $5.5 million. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114