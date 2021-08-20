 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

KakaoBank outpaces Hyundai Motor in market cap

By Park Ga-young
Published : Aug 20, 2021 - 12:08       Updated : Aug 20, 2021 - 13:31

KakaoBank’s mascot stands in front of the Korea Exchange’s digital board Aug. 6, the day the mobile-only bank went public. (KakaoBank)
KakaoBank’s mascot stands in front of the Korea Exchange’s digital board Aug. 6, the day the mobile-only bank went public. (KakaoBank)


KakaoBank, South Korea’s largest digital-only bank, beat out Hyundai Motor, one of the world’s largest carmakers, in terms of market capitalization on Friday morning, becoming 8th most valuable company here.

Shares of KakaoBank rose 1.85 percent to 92,300 won ($78.40) during the morning trade to surpass the 44 trillion won-mark.

Hyundai Motor shares, meanwhile, declined more than 1 percent to 204,000 won apiece, losing its 8th position to the online bank which went public on Aug. 6.

The mobile banking arm under messenger giant Kakao has been seeing rapid growth after its debut as the most valuable financial company.

Prior to the listing, KakaoBank’s IPO drew a great deal of attention as its share price was set at 39,000 won, or 56 times its book value.

Founded in 2017, the digital bank had 16.7 million registered users as of the end of June and its monthly active users reached 14 million, making it South Korea‘s most-frequently-used financial app.

On Tuesday, the company reported that its net profit in the January-June period jumped 156 percent to 115 billion won on-year.



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114