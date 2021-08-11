Four-year prison term confirmed for Cho Kuk’s wife

Chung Kyung-sim, the wife of former Justice Minsiter Cho Kuk (Yonhap)

An appellate court on Wednesday upheld a four-year prison term for Chung Kyung-sim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, for forging documents to help her daughter gain admission at a medical school and in regards to her actions on investments in a private equity fund.



The Seoul High Court upheld the lower court’s ruling on Chung and levied a fine of 50 million won ($43,000) and additional forfeiture of 10.61 million won. The ruling comes eight months after Chung was sentenced the same prison term from the Seoul Central District Court in December.



The 58-year-old Dongyang University professor was indicted in November last year on 15 charges, including falsifying official documents, obstruction of business, insider trading, embezzlement and withholding evidence.



The court ruled she was guilty of all charges on working with her husband in falsifying awards and other official documents by using the seal of a university president in 2012 to support her daughter’s medical school application from 2013 to 2014.



The 29-year-old daughter, Cho Min, is currently working as an intern at Hanil General Hospital after earning her medical license in January. Both appellate and lower courts said the daughter could have failed to earn admission at Pusan National University without the forged certificates and awards.



The court also found Chung partially guilty of some charges in connection with a private equity fund.



The appellate court ruled Chung guilty of instructing her asset manager to conceal her office computer and delete documents related to the private equity fund but found her not guilty of other charges on obstructing the investigation and attempting to destroy evidence.



Prosecutors had asked the appellate court to sentence Chung to seven years in prison, a fine of 900 million won and forfeiture of 160 million won, the same level of penalization they demanded during the first trial.



Kim Chil-joon, defense attorney of Chung Kyung-sim, answers questions from reporters Wednesday following Seoul High Court`s ruling on Chung. (Yonhap)