Samsung unveils new 5nm processor for wearable devices

This image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. shows the Exynos W920 processor for wearable devices. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday unveiled its new wearable processor built on 5-nanometer (nm) process as the South Korean tech giant tries to beef up its presence in the wearable device market.



The Exynos W920 is the industry's first wearable processor made with advanced 5nm extreme ultraviolet lithography technology, boasting enhanced performance and power efficiency, according to Samsung.



It is expected to be used in Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch that will come with a new unified wearable platform the company built together with Google.



The new processor, which integrates an LTE modem, packs to two ARM Cortex-A55 cores and an ARM Mali-G68 graphics processing unit that improves CPU performance around 20 percent and offers 10 times better graphics performance than its predecessor.



The Exynos W920 also comes with fan-out panel level packaging (FO-PLP) that allows manufacturers to house large batteries and apply sleeker designs for their smart watches. With system-in-package-embedded package on package configuration, it incorporates the Exynos W920, power management integrated circuit, LPDDR4 and embedded multimedia car in the same package.



The Exynos W920 also features a low-power display processor, the Cortex-M55, that reduces power consumption under always-on-display mode for wearable devices and supports a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) L1 to better track speed, distance and locations. (Yonhap)