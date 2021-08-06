Green Car to expand driver-assistance system to all cars by 2022

A graphic of Green Cars with the advanced driver assistance system (Green Car)
South Korean car-sharing platform Green Car will expand its advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) to its entire fleet of cars by the end of 2022 for a safer and more convenient driving experience, the firm said Friday.
According to Green Car, about 85 percent of the vehicles it currently manages for its car-sharing service are equipped with each of the car models’ standard ADAS functions.
The ADAS functions include autonomous emergency braking, smart cruise control and lane departure warning system, among others.
The company is preparing to equip the remaining 15 percent of its vehicles with the system by the end of next year.
The assisted driving functions will greatly maximize user convenience, the company said, adding that it is in line with the Transport Ministry’s move to encourage car manufacturers to upgrade cars with driver assistance systems.
Green Car is an affiliate company of Lotte Rental, a car rental service unit under Lotte Group.
The company also said it will be adding 100 electric cars to the platform to expand the usage of environmentally friendly vehicles. Having announced that it will switch all of its operating cars to electric vehicles by 2030, the car-sharing platform has added Hyundai Motor’s electric vehicle Ioniq 5 to its roster in June.
“Introducing ADAS equipped cars is to offer a more convenient driving experience for Green Car customers, and reduce accidents,” Green Car Chief Executive Officer Kim Kyung-bong said. “We will also complete the switch to EVs by 2030.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)